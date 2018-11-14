The biggest winners and losers of last night's SmackDown (November 14)

The Miz was right!

If Raw's results were warm, SmackDown delivered an unforgettable go-home show that made the best of a bad situation. With Becky Lynch's freak injury suddenly taking away the most anticipated match on the Survivor Series card, WWE scrambled admirably and gave us both a dream match and a major shakeup that will have implications that go far beyond Survivor Series.

Who got the most wind in their sails after this unforgettable episode? Let's go and take a look!

Loser: Andrade "Cien" Almas

Andrade "Cien" Almas taking losses to top guys on SmackDown, like AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan, is one thing. Taking a loss to Jeff Hardy, who has little upside right now, is something else entirely. Point blank - this was a poor use of the company's resources. It's why it has so much trouble building new stars.

We can safely assume that Andrade "Cien" Almas has few prospects going forward and that the rumors of Vince McMahon loving him are at least exaggerated. His only purpose seems to be to make more established people look good, even if those people have few prospects themselves.

This was just unnecessary.

Winner: Charlotte Flair

Becky Lynch's freak injury forced her to choose a replacement to take on Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series. Surprisingly, but maybe not so surprisingly, she chose Charlotte Flair.

What made this surprising was because most people assumed that this was pencilled-in as the main event of WrestleMania 35. It still might very well be, especially with Roman Reigns on the shelf indefinitely, but it won't happen as a first time ever match, so WWE will have to be careful with how it tells this story to mitigate the novelty wearing off.

There might be no winner or it could be part of a redemption story.

