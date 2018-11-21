The biggest winners and losers of last night's SmackDown (November 20)

J.M. Carpenter FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.02K // 21 Nov 2018, 19:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Yes is dead.

Last night's SmackDown was an enjoyable episode that saw plenty of development, bar that "Thanksgiving feast fight" segment which was, as all of these food-based segments are, designed only for an audience of one. At least this time the New Day's tiresome nightly antics managed to include the tag team champions in the mix, which wasn't the case during the Bludgeon Brothers' reign.

Elsewhere, though, we got a lot of noteworthy things. SmackDown once again beat Raw this week, although the gap hasn't been as wide as it was earlier in the year of late.

Let's take a look at who got the most and least out of last night's episode.

Winner: Charlotte Flair

I put the word "winner" here tentatively because it was so obvious that WWE was trying to transfer Becky Lynch's heat to Charlotte Flair last night, but it failed badly and will continue to fail if the company keeps on trying it. In fact, it might cause fans to turn against Charlotte again if the company tries to hard to push its luck.

Charlotte was fine last night, but she just doesn't have the charisma and organic connection that Becky Lynch does.

Nevertheless, it's obvious that the company has big plans for her with the imminent arrival of WrestleMania season. Both Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey took verbal shots at each other this week. That's reason enough to think something big is in the works where "the queen" is concerned. The timing of the matter will be its biggest influence - where will this inevitable showdown take place?

Anyway, Charlotte then went on to beat Peyton Royce and Billie Kay in fairly pedestrian matches. During the action itself, WWE again tried to present her as a Becky Lynch badass, but it failed to connect in the same way.

1 / 5 NEXT