×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

The biggest winners and losers of last night's SmackDown (November 6)

J.M. Carpenter
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.48K   //    07 Nov 2018, 18:45 IST

The Man.
The Man.

Credit to WWE. They put up a good show with last night's SmackDown when they could have mailed it in thanks to the midterm elections in the United States, which will surely make this a poorly rated episode.

In contrast to Raw, we got some fresh, exciting matches, and the build to Survivor Series sped along nicely. With so little time from now to the last major pay per view of the year on November 18th, SmackDown has done an admirable job with its own build for the event.

Let's take a look back at last night's episode and determine who got the most and least out of it. 

Winners: Daniel Bryan and The Miz

As I expected, Daniel Bryan and The Miz were both named to SmackDown's traditional Survivor Series team. More interestingly, though, they were named as co-captains to the team.

This is a nice way to cool off their hot war while keeping tensions simmering between them, as we saw all throughout the evening.

As such, Daniel Bryan and The Miz are continuing their long-term feud, but now need to find a way to coexist for Survivor Series. It's a typical WWE storytelling trope, but it's one that's welcome here. Interest will be kept up on both men but we won't need to be bothered with endless rematches to make the rivalry stale. 

Winners: The Usos

Whenever the Usos and New Day have a match together, there's magic to be had. It was much the same way this time around. This was a great first match for the show, but in the end, it was the Usos who prevailed, being named captains for the Survivor Series tag team match.

With The Bar watching backstage, a new rivalry has thus been teased for when Survivor Series ends, and it's one to get excited about.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown The Usos New Day Daniel Bryan Becky Lynch
J.M. Carpenter
ANALYST
On/off wrestling fan since 1996. A budding copywriter with political experience, I write about persuasion, influence, and masculinity at my blog http://masculineepic.com/ . Uncoincidentally, all of these things are vital in professional wrestling.
The biggest winners and losers from last night's...
RELATED STORY
6 biggest winners and losers from last night's SmackDown...
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers on last night's SmackDown...
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers from last night's...
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers on last night's SmackDown...
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers on last night's SmackDown...
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers from last night's...
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers of last night's SmackDown...
RELATED STORY
6 biggest winners and losers from last night's SmackDown...
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers of last night's SmackDown...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us