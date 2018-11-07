The biggest winners and losers of last night's SmackDown (November 6)

The Man.

Credit to WWE. They put up a good show with last night's SmackDown when they could have mailed it in thanks to the midterm elections in the United States, which will surely make this a poorly rated episode.

In contrast to Raw, we got some fresh, exciting matches, and the build to Survivor Series sped along nicely. With so little time from now to the last major pay per view of the year on November 18th, SmackDown has done an admirable job with its own build for the event.

Let's take a look back at last night's episode and determine who got the most and least out of it.

Winners: Daniel Bryan and The Miz

As I expected, Daniel Bryan and The Miz were both named to SmackDown's traditional Survivor Series team. More interestingly, though, they were named as co-captains to the team.

This is a nice way to cool off their hot war while keeping tensions simmering between them, as we saw all throughout the evening.

As such, Daniel Bryan and The Miz are continuing their long-term feud, but now need to find a way to coexist for Survivor Series. It's a typical WWE storytelling trope, but it's one that's welcome here. Interest will be kept up on both men but we won't need to be bothered with endless rematches to make the rivalry stale.

Winners: The Usos

Whenever the Usos and New Day have a match together, there's magic to be had. It was much the same way this time around. This was a great first match for the show, but in the end, it was the Usos who prevailed, being named captains for the Survivor Series tag team match.

With The Bar watching backstage, a new rivalry has thus been teased for when Survivor Series ends, and it's one to get excited about.

