The biggest winners and losers of Money in the Bank 2019

Brock Lesnar emerged to be the champion

Money in the Bank 2019 was emblematic of WWE's inconsistency. After a rough patch to begin the show, the event sailed smoothly, delivering us a match of the year candidate, until a uniquely disastrous ending stunk up the entire show.

Who got the most and least out of this show? Let's take a look.

Loser: Samoa Joe

As I feared, WWE opted to give Rey Mysterio the paper accolade instead of keeping the United States Championship on the right man. The match was bad too, more notable for referee shenanigans than the actual wrestling involved.

Joe's reaction after the screwy finish, and his pummeling of Mysterio in front of his son, tells us that this feud is continuing, even though it should have ended at WrestleMania after Mysterio got destroyed in seconds.

Such is a common problem within the WWE umbrella, that feuds continue long past their point of expiration. Meanwhile, Joe gets bad booking again.

Loser: The Miz

Shane McMahon's toxic presence continues. Some in the crowd were clearly disinterested in this match, as chants of "CM Punk" and "AEW" echoed through the arena. This match, too, like the one before it, saw silly referee shenanigans, as The Miz delivered a Skull Crushing Finale onto a steel chair, only for the referee to stop counting to three as Shane put his foot on the bottom rope...except there are no rope breaks in a steel cage! The crowd booed immediately.

The fight continued for the longest time, and of course, Shane McMahon escaped through a fluke, as Miz tore his shirt off on the top of the cage, allowing him to slide down to hit the floor.

