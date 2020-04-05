The biggest winners and losers of WrestleMania 36 (Night 1)

The people that got the most and least out of the first night of WrestleMania 36.

Title changes and changes in status - who got boosted up and who got taken down?

Well, it finally happened.

Though the show has technically gone on, WWE has nevertheless felt on hold since mid-March, when the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic became evident. Without the crowds that are so critical a part of the show, WWE feels like it lacks its vital essence, the spectacle at which it has mastered over half a century.

But WrestleMania 36 DID happen last night, or at least the first part of it did. And the storylines will continue after last night and tonight. Who got the most and least out of last night's production? Who got the biggest springboards for the coming WWE year?

Losers: The Kabuki Warriors

Asuka and Kairi Sane lost the Women's Tag Team Championships last night to Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss. Cross and Bliss were, of course, the previous Champions, so things just feel like they cycled back.

Perhaps it's time that Asuka and Kairi Sane both return to singles competition. It certainly doesn't feel like WWE actually cares about the women's tag team titles. Staying in that division now would feel like limbo.

With the customary post-WrestleMania Draft or Shake-up likely in the cards, new opportunities await.

Winner: Elias

This is a match that wouldn't have taken place in a normal WrestleMania, but Elias made the most of it, defeating Baron Corbin. It was arguably the biggest victory of Elias' career. Baron Corbin has been a mainstay on WWE television, for better or worse.

Will Elias be able to use this as a springboard? History suggests that he won't and he'll go back to being part of irrelevant matches and angles, but you never know. A run at the Intercontinental Championship wouldn't be out of place following this. We'll just have to see what happens in the coming weeks and months.

