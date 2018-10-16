×
The biggest winners and losers on last night's Raw (October 15)

J.M. Carpenter
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
954   //    16 Oct 2018, 19:30 IST

Again?
Again?

Last night's WWE Raw seemed like it put it in the effort, but it fell flat compared to last week. The nasty habits of returning to meaningless angles and repetitive matches returned and there wasn't a whole lot to bite this week. Crown Jewel is still scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia, despite the controversy, and we saw the build to that show continue last night, along with lesser attention paid to Evolution for October 28th.

Did the show last night do a good job of building excitement to those two pay per views, though? In my opinion, the answer was no. Raw still has a lot of work to do and its bad habits continually pull it downward. Nevertheless, here were the people that took the most and least out of last night's episode.

Winner: Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins qualified for the World Cup at Crown Jewel last night. This came at the expense of Drew McIntyre, who was nevertheless protected in a countout loss. This was a good, if not great match, and it's difficult to argue that Seth Rollins deserves a place in the World Cup tournament after all the good work he's done this year. For much of the year, he was the sole highlight of Monday Night Raw.

On the other hand, Drew McIntyre could have used the World Cup spotlight as well, especially compared to some of the part time figures who are already scheduled to take part in the tournament. Indeed, Drew McIntyre could have used a victory in the tournament to propel his career to greater heights. There are few better positioned for a breakout moment than he is right now.

Of the figures involved in the World Cup tournament right now, Seth Rollins should be the one that wins the thing.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Shield Dean Ambrose Seth Rollins WWE Best and Worst
J.M. Carpenter
ANALYST
On/off wrestling fan since 1996. A budding copywriter with political experience, I write about persuasion, influence, and masculinity at my blog http://masculineepic.com/ . Uncoincidentally, all of these things are vital in professional wrestling.
