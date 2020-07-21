The biggest winners and losers of last night's RAW (July 20)

The July 20th RAW was technically the fallout show from Extreme Rules, but it seems the company is already looking forward. RAW was more about setting up the future than it was about the night before. Asuka was confirmed as still the RAW Women's Champion, but there will be a rematch with Sasha Banks next week. Reportedly, the finish was changed to drive an interest in ratings. Drew McIntyre will face Dolph Ziggler again, but we all know the outcome of that.

This night was more about other Superstars.

Who got the most and least out of RAW last night? Let's take a look.

Winners: Aleister Black and Seth Rollins

This was a great way to start off the show. Aleister Black and Seth Rollins have had beef for a long time, but this was the first proper, extended singles match between them. If RAW was a preview of what they could do on a pay per view, I think we're all interested in seeing this rivalry bloom further now that Rey Mysterio is behind Seth Rollins.

We'll just have to see how this rivalry evolves in the coming weeks, but it's off to a good start.

Winner: Mustafa Ali

In a pleasant surprise, Mustafa Ali returned to RAW last night, joining Ricochet and Cedric Alexander against MVP's faction, consisting of himself, Bobby Lashley, and new 24/7 Champion Shelton Benjamin.

Ali wound up getting the win in the match, pinning the United States Champion after a 450 splash. Under WWE logic, this should lead to a title shot.

Regardless, last night's RAW proved a big step for Mustafa Ali, who has been absent from television for some time. It remains to be seen where this path will lead him, but last night saw him come out ahead.