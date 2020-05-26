The biggest winners and losers of last night's RAW (May 25)

This was unexpected.

Memorial Day editions of Monday Night RAW are usually forgettable, and there was a streak of that too last night, but there were some notable and surprising developments that made it a better show than would usually be the case. WWE also learned a lesson from AEW and put wrestlers in the crowd to make some noise, giving a different atmosphere than what we've unfortunately become accustomed to over the past couple of months.

We saw a title change and a scramble to get to the Backlash card, with the PPV being only a few weeks away. Elsewhere, Seth Rollins continued the perfection of his Monday Night Messiah character and the IIconics got a chance to run with the spotlight. Who else got the most and least out of this week's RAW? Let's dive down and take a look.

Winner: Apollo Crews

The rumors about Apollo Crews getting a push on RAW, for now, appear to have been true. Last night, he defeated Andrade and won the United States Championship to secure his first title since joining WWE in 2015. WWE often books the title to be an afterthought, but I'm sure that for Apollo, it was a significant milestone.

At least this means he will be featured more on RAW. Let's not forget that Andrade's reign (which spanned a suspension) was entirely forgettable.

We now have to see if Apollo Crews can change the trend and actually be a meaningful champion on RAW. He'd be working towards that hasn't been done for the past 3 years (in my opinion there hasn't been a meaningful champion since Chris Jericho in 2017), but if he teams up with MVP, as the rumors further speculate, he'll have a better chance at doing something more meaningful with the title than his predecessors have.