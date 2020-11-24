The biggest winners and losers of RAW after Survivor Series (November 23)

The post-Survivor Series edition of WWE RAW was not a special episode by any means. Rather, the Red brand slowly geared itself up to setting up the next and final pay-per-view event of 2020, TLC, which will take place on December 20th. Who got closer to that event, with possible hints of a build to the Royal Rumble further beyond it?

Let's take a look at the biggest winners and losers of RAW after Survivor Series

RAW Losers: The Hurt Business

Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander (who showed character we never saw from him in his babyface incarnation) were great in the segment leading up to this match, but unfortunately for The Hurt Business, they lost once again to the New Day when the stakes were at their highest. The match was decent enough, but the story, with the double countout, and then the match restarting, was convoluted.

Alas, as this is the second time The Hurt Business has failed to unseat the RAW Tag Team Champions, it should end their title challenges for a while, which is a shame because there seems to be more room for growth with a Hurt Business reign than a New Day reign.

On the other hand, it would be far from unheard of for these two teams to meet again at TLC, just because it's a typical filler event. Nevertheless, The Hurt Business was done no favors.

Winner: Riddle

In what was easily the best match on RAW, Riddle defeated Sheamus to be a part of the No. 1 contender's match for next week's RAW. But the wheels were arguably set in motion for another program as he and MVP had a standoff.

It seems unlikely that Riddle will be the next contender for Drew McIntyre's title, but he well might have a run-in with Bobby Lashley on the way. No one would object to seeing that match.