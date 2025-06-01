The Black Sheep to return to WWE as a heel and replace Uncle Howdy as Wyatt Sicks' leader? Exploring the possibility

Under the leadership of Uncle Howdy, The Wyatt Sicks are dominating the tag team division on WWE SmackDown. On this week's SmackDown, the group attacked various teams and again stood tall. It now appears that the eerie faction will pursue the WWE Tag Team Title on the Friday night show.

Ad

There is a possibility that the Black Sheep Braun Strowman may return to WWE to replace Uncle Howdy as The Wyatt Sicks' leader. Earlier this year, The Monster Among Men was let go by the Stamford-based promotion, which shocked fans. However, this wasn't the first time that the company released Strowman.

Following his exit, reports have indicated that Strowman might be brought back in the future. If Triple H feels that he needs the powerhouse for The Wyatt Sicks storyline, he may rehire him. In one of the potential angles, the former Universal Champion may return to WWE with his former gimmick, the Black Sheep, to replace Howdy as The Wyatt Sicks' leader.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

For those unaware, The Monster Among Men debuted in the sports entertainment juggernaut as a member of The Wyatt Family. During that time, he used to wear a black mask and was an unstoppable force in the ring. To revive the 41-year-old star's career in the promotion, The Game might think of bringing him back with the popular gimmick as a heel.

The Black Sheep character was close to the late great Bray Wyatt. Hence, it could act as the perfect replacement for Uncle Howdy in The Wyatt Sicks. This angle could allow Howdy to embark on a solo run or form a subgroup to tackle Strowman and his allies. The Monster of All Monsters and the former NXT Champion could engage in a massive feud, capturing fans' attention.

Ad

WWE star begs for mercy from The Wyatt Sicks and Uncle Howdy following SmackDown

Following the latest episode of SmackDown, WWE star Nathan Frazer seemingly begged for mercy from The Wyatt Sicks and Uncle Howdy. On X, the upstart requested Howdy leave him alone after the eerie faction attacked him two weeks in a row.

In response to a tweet posted by a fan page of Fraxiom, Frazer sent the following message to Howdy:

Ad

"UNCLE HOWDY. LEAVE. ME. ALONE," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Frazer has yet to receive a reply from The Wyatt Sicks. Meanwhile, the storyline surrounding the tag team title is seemingly set to intensify as Money in the Bank 2025 inches closer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More