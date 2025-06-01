The Black Sheep to return to WWE as a heel and replace Uncle Howdy as Wyatt Sicks' leader? Exploring the possibility

Under the leadership of Uncle Howdy, The Wyatt Sicks are dominating the tag team division on WWE SmackDown. On this week's SmackDown, the group attacked various teams and again stood tall. It now appears that the eerie faction will pursue the WWE Tag Team Title on the Friday night show.
There is a possibility that the Black Sheep Braun Strowman may return to WWE to replace Uncle Howdy as The Wyatt Sicks' leader. Earlier this year, The Monster Among Men was let go by the Stamford-based promotion, which shocked fans. However, this wasn't the first time that the company released Strowman.
Following his exit, reports have indicated that Strowman might be brought back in the future. If Triple H feels that he needs the powerhouse for The Wyatt Sicks storyline, he may rehire him. In one of the potential angles, the former Universal Champion may return to WWE with his former gimmick, the Black Sheep, to replace Howdy as The Wyatt Sicks' leader.
For those unaware, The Monster Among Men debuted in the sports entertainment juggernaut as a member of The Wyatt Family. During that time, he used to wear a black mask and was an unstoppable force in the ring. To revive the 41-year-old star's career in the promotion, The Game might think of bringing him back with the popular gimmick as a heel.
The Black Sheep character was close to the late great Bray Wyatt. Hence, it could act as the perfect replacement for Uncle Howdy in The Wyatt Sicks. This angle could allow Howdy to embark on a solo run or form a subgroup to tackle Strowman and his allies. The Monster of All Monsters and the former NXT Champion could engage in a massive feud, capturing fans' attention.
WWE star begs for mercy from The Wyatt Sicks and Uncle Howdy following SmackDown
Following the latest episode of SmackDown, WWE star Nathan Frazer seemingly begged for mercy from The Wyatt Sicks and Uncle Howdy. On X, the upstart requested Howdy leave him alone after the eerie faction attacked him two weeks in a row.
In response to a tweet posted by a fan page of Fraxiom, Frazer sent the following message to Howdy:
"UNCLE HOWDY. LEAVE. ME. ALONE," he wrote.
Frazer has yet to receive a reply from The Wyatt Sicks. Meanwhile, the storyline surrounding the tag team title is seemingly set to intensify as Money in the Bank 2025 inches closer.