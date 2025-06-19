The Black Sheep to return to WWE as a heel, Uncle Howdy replaced as the leader? 4 Ways The Wyatt Sicks can become an unstoppable force

Uncle Howdy and The Wyatt Sicks are finally back on WWE TV, this time on SmackDown. The horror faction has been primarily targeting the tag team division of the blue brand and has already destroyed the current champions, Street Profits, on multiple occasions.

Howdy commands his faction members, sitting at the ringside, during their matches. On the latest episode of the Friday night show, Wyatt Sicks defeated The Motor City Machine Guns in a tag team bout.

With the Uncle Howdy faction gaining momentum on the blue brand, they could soon be an unbeatable power. In this article, we will be looking at four ways by which the SmackDown faction can become an unstoppable force in WWE.

#4. Bringing back Braun Strowman as the Black Sheep

Braun Strowman is no longer part of WWE, after The Monster Among Men was released a few months back from the company. The former Universal Champion shares a deep personal connection to the late, great Bray Wyatt. During his run as a Wyatt Family member, Braun portrayed the role of the Black Sheep of the faction.

To make Wyatt Sicks an unstoppable force, WWE can bring Braun Strowman back to the Stamford-based promotion. However, this time, he should be reintroduced as the Black Sheep and the newest addition to Howdy's group.

#3. By booking Uncle Howdy to be undefeated in singles matches

The Wyatt Sicks group is back on the path to domination, but there has been no sign of Uncle Howdy's singles run. Bo Dallas, brother of Bray Wyatt, is the leader of the faction, and the leader must be dominating and powerful.

The Triple H-led creative team can book the masked man as a singles star with an undefeated streak to help build an aura around the star. This helps WWE to boost Howdy's solo run and to strengthen his faction.

#2. Capture the WWE Tag Team Titles

The Wyatt Sicks members are already destroying the tag team division of the blue brand. It appears the time is right to crown them the WWE Tag Team Champions. For now, Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy seem to be the strongest candidates to represent the horror faction.

They could dethrone the Street Profits at Saturday Night's Main Event or SummerSlam 2025 to crown them as new champions.

#1. Have Alexa Bliss take over the group

Expand Tweet

Alexa Bliss is currently part of the Queen of the Ring tournament 2025. The Goddess has already advanced to the semi-finals of this tournament. If Alexa manages to go all the way and is crowned the winner, she will get a world title shot at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Another way to make Wyatt Sicks unstoppable is by adding Bliss to the storyline and allowing her to take over the faction. Bliss was previously associated with the late great Bray Wyatt's Fiend character.

So, it makes sense if she channels her dark persona again and becomes the new leader of the group.

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More