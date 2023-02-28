The Bloodline attacked by former Universal Champion after defeating The Street Profits on WWE RAW

Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline collided with Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.

The Enforcer and the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion opened the show this week and the latter spoke about what took place on SmackDown. He stated that Roman Reigns will be on the blue brand this Friday night, the show that he runs.

Jimmy added that he and Solo are on RAW, the show that they run. They were then confronted by The Street Profits. Montez asked them how they can run the red brand when they can't even run their own family. The two parties then began fighting in the ring.

After the tag team match started, Ford took out Jimmy Uso with a boot to the jaw. He went up the top turnbuckle to perform his frog splash finishing move, but Jimmy caught him with a right hand. They were both on the top turnbuckle, but Montez sent The Bloodline member back down to the ring.

He then hit him with a flying crossbody for a nearfall. Street Profits were about to hit their double team finishing move, but Solo Sikoa hit Dawkins with The Samoan Spike to end the match.

He and Jimmy were about to attack the Profits with a chair, but Kevin Owens came out and delivered a stunner to both Bloodline members.

What was your reaction to Kevin Owens' appearance? Sound off in the comments below!

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes