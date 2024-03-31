The Bloodline banned, major rule change - 4 last-minute changes WWE could make to WrestleMania 40

WrestleMania takes over Philadephia this weekend and while it appears that the card is now complete. there are still several last-minute changes that WWE can make before Saturday evening.

There have been several hints on WWE RAW and SmacKDown regarding potential changes that could be made and there could be some interesting plans for the show if all of these go ahead.

The following list looks at just four potential last-minute changes WWE could make to the WrestleMania 40 card.

#4. WWE Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat

Gunther defends his Intercontinental Championship against Sami Zayn this weekend at WrestleMania, but the storyline has heavily featured Chad Gable. The former Champion has been teaching Sami Zayn how to overcome the mind games that The Ring General has played, but so far this has had no effect.

Fans have been pushing for Chad Gable to be added to the match since he has made it clear that he needs a rematch against Gunther and it could be a way for Gunther to lose his title without being pinned. There's one episode of RAW left before WrestleMania and the change could be made on the show.

#3. Bayley vs Iyo Sky to become No Disqualification

Bayley and Iyo Sky face off for the Women's Championship at WrestleMania and their feud is the most personal on the card. Bayley attacked Iyo Sky backstage this week on SmackDown and now that both women have their backup it would be interesting if the no-disqualification gimmick is added to the match.

Damage CTRL met their match this week on WWE SmackDown and now they will have their match at WrestleMania against Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, and Naomi. Since they're on the card, they are all expected to interfere in the Women's Championship match.

#2. United States Championship steel cage match

The United States Championship will be defended in a triple-threat match at WrestleMania between Logan Paul, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens. The build-up to the match has surrounded the issues between Logan Paul and his challengers and this week on WWE SmackDown he was able to run away and drive off from the arena.

Nothing is preventing Logan Paul from running away from his match at WrestleMania, or even given the lack of rules in a triple-threat match, he could allow his friends to interfere or hand him his brass knuckles again. A good way to prevent interference and stop Paul from running away would be to put him into a steel cage.

#1. The Bloodline banned from ringside for Night One

The Bloodline will be a major part of WrestleMania as The Rock and Roman Reigns look to main event Night One and Roman Reigns will main event Night Two with Cody Rhodes. Saturday night's match will determine The Bloodline's role in the main event between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, so it would be much fairer if they were banned from ringside for the Tag Team main event.

Jey Uso should also be banned from being a part of the match so that it's a fair two-on-two main event and there is no controversy about how it could have finished without interference.

