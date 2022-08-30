The Bloodline confronted by former Universal Champion on WWE RAW

Bloodline members the Usos and the honorary Uce Sami Zayn showed up on the latest episode of RAW. Their party was ruined by the Prizefighter, Kevin Owens.

After sending a strong message to Drew McIntyre on last week's SmackDown, the Undisputed Tag Team champions showed up on RAW along with Sami Zayn. Jey Uso said that their Tribal Chief will easily defeat Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. He later said the Bloodline runs both shows.

Kevin Owens took offense to that and came out and said that RAW is his show. The former Universal Champion reminded the Usos that their interference along with Paul Heyman at last year's Royal Rumble was the reason he was unable to put an end to Roman Reigns' reign.

The altercation quickly led to a one-on-one match between Kevin Owens and Jey Uso. The match was very good, and both superstars gave it their all. Jey Uso seemed to be more confident as he had his brother Jimmy and Zayn in his corner.

Towards the end of the match, the referee was distracted and Jimmy Uso asked Zayn to attack Kevin Owens with a steel chair but he hesitated to do so and that cost Jey the match. The Prizefighter got the win after hitting Jey with a stunner.

As the match came to an end, Sami Zayn's loyalty towards the Undisputed Champions was once again questioned.

Do you think Sami Zayn will be able to patch things up with the Bloodline on SmackDown? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

