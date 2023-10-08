The Bloodline to go to war with top faction at Survivor Series because of Jey Uso? Exploring the possibility

At Fastlane 2023, The Bloodline suffered disappointment after they lost to John Cena and LA Knight. Despite their efforts, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa failed to overcome the challenge ahead of them. While the result would be unpleasant for the heel faction, there might be a threat looming around their heads.

The threat to The Bloodline is probably expected to arise from another dominant faction in The Judgment Day. At Fastlane 2023, The Judgment Day also suffered agony as Finn Balor and Damian Priest lost their Undisputed Tag Team Championships to Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.

While several factors led to The Judgment Day's loss, the heel faction could blame it on The Bloodline. During the latest episode of SmackDown, when Rhea Ripley asked Paul Heyman to acknowledge her, Mami did so because she told Heyman that 'his boy' Jey Uso did the same thing on RAW.

Given Ripley and the company still think Jey belongs to The Bloodline, there is a possibility that the Women's World Champion could come on SmackDown and blame The Bloodline for Damian and Balor's loss. This could then lead to a potential war between the two factions at Survivor Series 2023 which would definitely be a mouth-watering clash.

The Bloodline recently allied with The Judgment Day

On the latest episode of SmackDown, The Judgment Day was spotted in the locker room of The Bloodline. Later, this appearance by the former faction led to a talk between Rhea Ripley and Paul Heyman. Ripley offered Heyman for both the factions to join hands.

While Heyman originally liked the idea, he said he would need to get the same approved by Roman Reigns first. Later, Heyman accompanied Jimmy Uso to the ring for his match against LA Knight, which the latter won due to Disqualification after Sikoa interfered and attacked him.

However, Knight was saved by John Cena and The Bloodline made their way out of the ring. But, before Cena and Knight could celebrate, The Judgment Day made an appearance and walked towards The Bloodline. Then, Heyman and Ripley shook hands with the former shouting, 'Authorized.'

This handshake probably is the beginning of a newfound alliance between the two factions. While the night on SmackDown ended in embarrassment for both groups despite the alliance, The Judgment Day losing its gold to Jey Uso could cause serious issues between the two factions. It will be interesting to see how this story plays out when Roman Reigns returns to SmackDown's season premier next week.

Do you think the situation among The Bloodline could get worse following Jimmy and Sikoa's loss at WWE Fastlane 2023? Sound off in the comments section below!

