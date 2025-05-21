The Bloodline to help top superstar qualify for Money in the Bank on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

WWE Money in the Bank season is here. The big premium live event is set to take place on June 7 in Las Vegas, and the qualifying matches for Men's and Women's MITB matches began last Friday.

One intriguing Money in the Bank qualifier will see LA Knight, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Aleister Black clash in a Triple Threat Match this Friday on SmackDown. WWE fans may have no idea who will win, but there is a chance that the new Bloodline could influence the decision. More specifically, they might help Black win the bout.

Although this might seem like an odd decision, The Bloodline is calculated. There are a handful of reasons why they could want Black to win, and perhaps more importantly, why they'd want LA Knight and Shinsuke Nakamura to lose.

For starters, Solo Sikoa is in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Both LA Knight and Shinsuke Nakamura are multi-time champions and serious threats in WWE. Sikoa may worry that either man could stop him from winning.

Beyond that, LA Knight and The Bloodline have been beefing for a long time. Even Nakamura had a tense interaction with the group a few months ago. Meanwhile, Aleister Black has no issues with the stable whatsoever.

It could be a case of Black is in the right place at the right time, and The Bloodline may help him just to hurt the other two men.

A WWE faction could recruit Aleister Black

However, there could be more related to The Bloodline helping Aleister Black than meets the eye. Instead of it being more about the other two men in the match, the WWE stable could aid Aleister in an attempt to win him over.

Solo Sikoa has proven he will go outside of the family when it comes to recruiting for his new Bloodline. Technically speaking, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and JC Mateo aren't blood. Even Bronson Reed, whose status with the group wasn't made clear prior to his injury, isn't related to the family despite being Samoan.

This means there is reason to believe that Solo could try to recruit Black to the fold, too. He'd be wise to make that move, as Aleister is a former NXT Champion and one of the most talented and fierce strikers in pro wrestling.

If the new Bloodline were to help Black win, there is a very real chance he could join them. Solo, Jacob, JC, and Aleister could be an unstoppable combination if this potential plan comes to fruition.

