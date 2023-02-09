The Bloodline's downfall could begin on WWE SmackDown this week: Here's how

At WWE Royal Rumble 2023, The Bloodline imploded in a storytelling masterpiece. Sami Zayn, frustrated at his family's ruthless onslaught of his best friend, Kevin Owens, took a spine-jolting steel chair shot at Roman Reigns from behind.

The Bloodline members pounced upon the former Honorary Uce like a pack of hounds. However, an overwhelmed Jey Uso walked out on The Tribal Chief and his brothers. The right-hand man seemingly left the Samoan faction and hasn't been seen since Rumble.

Jey was nowhere to be seen on the February 3 edition of the blue brand. The Usos are scheduled to defend their Tag Team Championships against Braun Strowman and Ricochet this Friday night on SmackDown. However, The Right-Hand Man's status remains to be determined, and no one knows if he will show up.

The SmackDown Tag Team Championships might change hands as The Usos' historic title reign is in jeopardy. For more than 19 months, they have run roughshod over the entire division. Their seamless tandem offense and chemistry are pivotal reasons for their success.

If Jey is a no-show, Jimmy may have to defend the championship alone. An alternative scenario would see Solo Sikoa replace one-half of the Tag Team Champions. Either way, it doesn't bode well for The Bloodline.

The duo of Strowman and Ricochet have been operating on a different level. Pitting them against a makeshift, last-minute team of Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa makes the challengers the instant favorites to win the belts.

The Bloodline's Tribal Chief already has his hands full

The last two weeks have been particularly rough on The Tribal Chief. Roman Reigns has his hands full. He has been through a lot, from internal family conflicts to a ferocious Sami Zayn determined to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championships. Meanwhile, The Head of the Table will also have to look out for the #1 contender for his title at WrestleMania, Cody Rhodes.

As of now, Reigns' status for the upcoming edition of SmackDown remains unclear. He hasn't been advertised on WWE's official website. Thus, it's likely that The Tribal Chief will have a week off.

Either way, this Friday's SmackDown will be crucial for the future of The Bloodline. The seeds of an internal rift were already sown at the Royal Rumble. If Jey Uso doesn't show up, it may lead to a full-blown implosion that might result in Reigns walking alone.

