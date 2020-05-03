The Chosen One: 5 Things you didn't know about WWE Champion Drew McIntyre 

Drew McIntyre is the reigning WWE Champion

Drew McIntyre has risen through the ranks in WWE over the past few months and is the current WWE Champion after defeating Brock Lesnar last month at WrestleMania.

McIntyre was initially released from WWE back in 2014 since the company had underutilized him at that time. He was later re-signed by Triple H and sent to NXT, who made him NXT Champion before he was promoted to the main roster.

McIntyre is one of only a handful of WWE stars who have proved themselves outside of WWE and then been re-signed. Jinder Mahal and Curt Hawkins have also been re-signed to WWE but Hawkins has since been released for a second time, much like Maria Kanellis.

While the WWE Universe has followed McIntyre's career since he was named as The Chosen One by Vince McMahon, there are some facts about the current WWE Champion that many fans may not be aware of.

#5. He was once married to Taryn Terrell

Taryn Terrell and Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre's personal life went through several changes back in 2009. Not only did he become "The Chosen One" on WWE TV, since Vince McMahon claimed that he was a future WWE Champion live on SmackDown.

While his in-ring career was flourishing, McIntyre got engaged to former WWE star Taryn Terrell, who was known as Tiffany throughout 2009 and 2010. The couple went on to marry the following year before a real-life incident between the two stars forced WWE to suspend Tiffany in 2010 and then release her from her contract.

Just months later, the couple announced that they were filing for divorce less than a year after they walked the aisle.

Both stars have since moved on to new relationships with Terrell announcing the arrival of her first child back in 2014, while McIntyre married Kaitlyn Frohnapfel back in December 2016.

Drew McIntyre had a fantastic run in NXT ahead of his main roster promotion back in 2018. NXT's current stand out talent is former NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, who had a fantastic run-up to WrestleMania.