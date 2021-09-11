The Demon Finn Balor attacks former United States Champion after SmackDown

The Demon Finn Balor made his long-awaited return to WWE television tonight on Friday Night SmackDown. He confronted Universal Champion Roman Reigns to close out the show, amidst a loud fan ovation at Madison Square Garden.

However, fans at home missed The Demon's interaction with Happy Corbin after the show. After SmackDown went off the air, Baron Corbin aka Happy Corbin, came out to the ring.

This turned out to be a treacherous idea as The Demon attacked Corbin before leaving the ring. Check out the clip below:

Baron Corbin previously faced The Demon Finn Balor at WWE SummerSlam 2018. The latter squashed Corbin in less than two minutes.

The Demon Finn Balor will face Roman Reigns at WWE Extreme Rules 2021

Finn Balor has been feuding with Roman Reigns for over a month now. The two faced each other last week on the blue brand where 'The Tribal Chief' emerged victorious.

Earlier this week, WWE announced Roman Reigns will be defending his Universal title against Finn Balor at Extreme Rules this month. However, following this week's show, it is safe to assume that Reigns will face 'The Demon' instead.

This will be Finn Balor's first match as his alter-ego in over two years. The Demon last appeared at WWE Super ShowDown 2019 in Saudi Arabia, defending his Intercontinental title against former WWE Superstar Andrade.

Finn Balor remains undefeated on the main roster as The Demon. However, his undefeated streak could come to an end at the hands of Roman Reigns later this month.

