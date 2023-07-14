"The Dirtier the better" - WWE Superstar sends an interesting message to popular Judgment Day member

The Judgment Day is one of the most popular factions in all of professional wrestling. Faction member Rhea Ripley recently took to Twitter to send an interesting message to stablemate Dominik Mysterio.

Ripley and Mysterio are an on-screen pairing. The two mostly accompany each other during their marquee matches, with The Eradicator also cornering her faction during multi-man tag team matches.

Taking to Twitter, Ripley sent an interesting message to Dominik as she picked her favorite version of the 26-year-old superstar.

"The Dirtier the better. Always #DirtyDom," wrote Ripley.

Konnan spoke about Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio becoming a world champion in WWE

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently commented on Dominik Mysterio possibly becoming a world champion in WWE.

Speaking in an interview with Muscle Man Malcolm, Konnan was asked if Mysterio would get his hands on a WWE World Title in the future. According to him, Mysterio is getting better and more confident in the ring, and WWE also loves The Judgment Day. Konnan said:

"You’ve seen he’s getting better in the ring, he’s more confident. He’s been in what, two years, and he’s got great, great heat and a good gimmick. So I could see him [as world champion] in the future, not now, definitely (…) he already knows the business. He’s second-generation, he was there when he was a little boy. They obviously like him, and they love The Judgment Day because they do run RAW."

In recent weeks, Mysterio has shared the ring with WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. His stablemates Finn Balor and Damian Priest have also been in contention to dethrone The Visionary.

Balor unsuccessfully challenged for the title at Night of Champions. Priest, meanwhile, teased the possibility of cashing in his Men's Money in the Bank contract.

