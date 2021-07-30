"The doll is going to come to life" - WWE Veteran comments on Alexa Bliss' Lilly and predicts big match (Exclusive)

Alexa Bliss' doll Lilly has been one of the most prominent additions to her twisted on-screen character. Bray Wyatt's absence has led to several creative alterations as Alexa Bliss continues to carry the load of the storyline on RAW.

The former women's champion is currently embroiled in a feud with Eva Marie and Duodrop. Former WWE head writer Vince Russo made big predictions regarding the storyline on the most recent episode of Legion of RAW with Dr. Chris Featherstone.

The WWE Veteran stated that Alexa Bliss' doll would come to life and become an on-screen character. Russo noted that WWE is angling its product to the kids, and he expects a superstar to portray the Lilly gimmick in due time.

Russo added that Alexa Bliss and Lilly could end up in a tag team match against Eva Marie and Duodrop.

"I'm telling you. We talked about this a couple of weeks ago too. I'm telling you, bro, they are going to do Doudrop and Eva against Alexa, and the doll is going to come to life. I'm telling you, bro. Lilly is going to be, I'm telling you, everything is geared to kids now. Lilly is going to be a character," Russo revealed.

Who could be Alexa Bliss' Lilly in WWE?

Vince Russo even joked and said that he saw Dana Brooke returning to become Alexa Bliss' Lilly.

Based on WWE's booking patterns, there is a genuine possibility of Lilly coming to life on TV, and the company has quite a few options on its roster.

Recently released superstar Chelsea Green revealed on the 'Those Wrestling Girls' podcast that she would be willing to return to the WWE if offered the chance to play the role of Lilly.

"Honestly, if they called me and said do you want to be Lilly, I would in a heartbeat. Because that is totally the type of character that I just feel like we need to see, and I want to be that person."

