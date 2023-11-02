The end of the Bloodline, The new face of WWE - 3 ways Stephanie McMahon can return

It’s no secret that Stephanie McMahon is among the biggest names in WWE. While The Billion Dollar Princess has taken a backseat and stepped away from the company, there’s always a chance she could return to the screen.

Stephanie has been a big part of the company for decades. She transitioned from working in the ring to an authority figure and briefly served as the co-CEO and chairwoman of WWE for some time before resigning from her post.

She is currently not tangled in the WWE product but could make a return if the story is right. That said, check out the three ways Stephanie McMahon could make a comeback.

#3 Cody Rhodes could get a new manager

Cody Rhodes has made a name for himself as the top babyface in the promotion. He has done enough to stay on top of the company for some time, defeating top names across both main roster brands.

Fans expect Rhodes to get back in contention for a world championship heading into WrestleMania 40. This could prompt Stephanie McMahon to come back to help the star get into a rivalry with Roman Reigns.

Stephanie could claim she was sick of sitting on the sidelines waiting to see someone like Rhodes get what he deserved. She could throw her weight behind The American Nightmare and become his manager before The Show of Shows.

Fans could get some key moments between Stephanie McMahon and the heel team of Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman. Meanwhile, the former Intercontinental Champion might get the backing he needs to finally win the gold and finish the story.

#2 Stephanie McMahon could become the new face of WWE

Nick Aldis was recently handed the reins of SmackDown by Triple H. Meanwhile, Adam Pearce got control of RAW as the general manager of the brand.

Triple H is currently the central figure in WWE, while Aldis and Pearce are seen making some important decisions on their respective brands. However, WWE could bring in Stephanie McMahon to make matters more interesting.

The Billion Dollar Princess might come in as the top figure in WWE and become the face of the promotion. She could then kickstart a slow heel turn, leading to an on-screen rivalry with her husband.

It would be great to see the two form their own sides and build up teams to go head-to-head to gain control of WWE.

#1 The end of the Bloodline

The Bloodline could implode with the return of The Billion Dollar Princess

Roman Reigns has been leading The Bloodline for over three years. He has helped his stablemates get the spotlight each time they have come out to the middle.

Stephanie McMahon could return to end the reign of terror imposed by The Tribal Chief and Paul Heyman. The heels have Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso on their side, while Jey Uso and Sami Zayn have split from the faction.

Fans could see Stephanie return to do something big and build a faction of her own to kill The Bloodline. The group might be similar to The Authority and could work for the corporation to take Roman Reigns and his men down.

Stephanie could make Cody Rhodes the leader of the new babyface stable and allow him to work with Reigns again before WrestleMania 40. Other members could include Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and LA Knight or Kevin Owens.

It would be fitting to have Stephanie McMahon on the mic for the babyface faction against Paul Heyman. The two could deliver some memorable segments before the former WWE Chairwoman eventually takes down the Samoan stable.

