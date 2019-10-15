Opinion: The ending of last night's WWE RAW between Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt was brilliant storytelling

Dennis Stansfield FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 149 // 15 Oct 2019, 23:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

These are the eyes of a tortured soul, are they not?

On last night’s episode of WWE Raw, Universal Champion Seth Rollins announced that he would be going “Fiend hunting” and putting an end to his feud with The Fiend. It was also announced that Rollins will defend the Universal Championship at Crown Jewel against The Fiend in a Last Man Standing Match. After RAW, Rollins got into the Firefly Fun House, attacked Wyatt, and set the Fun House on fire.

This was brilliant storytelling from WWE when you think about it.

Wyatt is being portrayed as a deeply disturbed man who uses the Fun House to feel safe. When Rollins was destroying the Fun House, Wyatt looked at Seth and said: “Why are you doing this to me, Seth?”. Bray Wyatt isn’t the bad guy, here - The Fiend is. The story can be told that Rollins targeted the wrong person, as the Fiend is the real enemy. That is why The Fiend was laughing as the Fun House was burning as he is free now since the fire could have killed the “Mister Rogers” Bray Wyatt. Now that the Fun House is gone, The Fiend has no place to collect himself and is now more dangerous than ever.

This also makes Seth Rollins come off as a heel, which he already is based on crowd reactions towards him lately. In essence, Rollins attacked an innocent man (Wyatt) and burned down his house.

It bears repeating: Bray Wyatt isn’t the one attacking Seth Rollins, The Fiend is.

This story is heading towards what WWE wanted to do with the John Cena and Kane storyline, as well as the Bray Wyatt and John Cena feud where they both tried to get Cena to “embrace the hate”. The only difference is that instead of hate, The Fiend is turning Rollins into a monster and a madman.

While all this may be a moot point if the Fiend does not win the Universal Championship at Crown Jewel and it is a bit hard to figure out who is the face and who is the heel in this feud when you sit back and think about it, the storytelling told on RAW was brilliant. Now WWE has to cap it off with the ending fans want, which is The Fiend winning the Universal Championship.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!