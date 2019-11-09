The Fiend attacks three Superstars after WWE RAW taping (spoiler-free)

Bray Wyatt showed up after RAW went off the air

'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt attacked AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in a dark segment after the November 11th taping of WWE RAW came to its conclusion in Manchester, England.

The segment began with AJ Styles badmouthing the United Kingdom fans, as well as the ring announcer, and some of the “idiots” in attendance, before the lights went out and he was interrupted by The Fiend's music.

The Fiend slowly made his way down the ramp and into the ring, where he allowed Styles to hold his Universal Championship. Wyatt’s alter ego withstood an attack from all three members of The O.C. and ended up one-on-one with Styles, after throwing Gallows out of the ring and hitting the Sister Abigail on Anderson. The Fiend then locked in the mandible claw on Styles before reappearing on the stage area after the lights went out again.

Post show shenanigans at #WWEManchester tonight. #TheFiend pops the crowd something huge and attacks The OC. This entrance truly is brilliant pic.twitter.com/dURDjdRsVD — Gorilla Position (@WWEGP) November 8, 2019

Pre-taped episodes of SmackDown and RAW

WWE recorded the November 8th episode of SmackDown and the November 11th episode of RAW in Manchester, England on Friday, with matches and segments for RAW being taped immediately after the full episode of SmackDown had ended.

The scheduling meant Superstars from both rosters were in the same building at the same time, which is why Bray Wyatt – a SmackDown Superstar – appeared after an episode of RAW.

What’s next for Bray Wyatt?

The possibility of Bray Wyatt facing Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series now appears to be over after WWE confirmed that 'The Beast' will defend his WWE Championship against Rey Mysterio at the event.

If WWE decides to go down the same route with the Universal Championship, which is now exclusive to SmackDown, then there is a chance that we could see a new challenger step forward to take on The Fiend on November 24th.

