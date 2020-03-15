'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt challenges WWE WrestleMania 36 opponent John Cena to a Bar Fight Deathmatch

'The Fiend' will face John Cena at WrestleMania 36

WWE has lined-up quite the card for WrestleMania 36 so far, however, with the massive coronavirus pandemic, it remains to be seen what the 'Mania 36 status remains to be. One match which fans have been patiently waiting to witness at 'The Show of Immortals' is the clash between 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and the returning John Cena.

As seen, Wyatt recently took to Twitter and sent out an interesting proposition to the 16-time World Champion, as he challenged the latter to a Bar Fight Deathmatch, given WrestleMania 36 gets delayed.

If WrestleMania gets delayed The FIEND hereby challenges @JohnCena to a Bar Fight Deathmatch™️. This will take place at @Hooters.



Not kidding. — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) March 14, 2020

'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt is currently on the back of his first loss to Goldberg from Super ShowDown and having lost the Universal Championship to the WWE Hall of Famer, 'The Fiend' came out looking for retribution against the returning Cena.

With Cena having initially beaten Wyatt at WrestleMania 30, this year's 'Show of Shows' would have provided the perfect platform for 'The Fiend' to seek revenge on the Leader of The Cenation.

However, despite the possibility of 'Mania 36 being delayed, Wyatt certainly isn't willing to waste his own time on getting his hands on Cena, as his recent tweet claimed that he wants a Bar Fight Deathmatch against the multi-time WWE World Champion and that too at the Hooters.

When is WrestleMania 36 scheduled for?

WrestleMania 36 is currently scheduled for 6th April 2020 and it remains to be seen what the eventual decision is to be taken by WWE regarding their biggest show of the year.