'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt faces WWE Superstar in steel cage match after RAW goes off the air

Anirban Banerjee

The Fiend

Bray Wyatt is set to face Daniel Bryan at WWE Survivor Series. The Fiend chose Bryan for his opponent two weeks ago, when he attacked the leader of the 'Yes' movement backstage. Before that match, however, after RAW went off the air, Wyatt faced Drew McIntyre in a Steel Cage match.

Bray Wyatt vs Drew McIntyre - dark match after WWE RAW

Every week after the live television broadcast is complete, WWE puts on dark matches to entertain the audience. In one such match this week after RAW, Drew McIntyre faced Bray Wyatt in a Steel Cage match.

Raw dark match: The Fiend vs. Drew McIntyre inside a steel cage pic.twitter.com/7D0FkCwC1V — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) November 19, 2019

The match took place in the red light that has now become synonymous with Bray Wyatt's Fiend avatar. Wyatt took a lot of punishment in the match before he was able to avoid McIntyre's Claymore Kick to lock in the Mandible Claw. From there, he transitioned to Sister Abigail and hit it on McIntyre.

He was exiting the ring when the audience chanted for him to hit the move again. He acquiesced and hit McIntyre with another Sister Abigail and this was repeated for the third time, with Wyatt listening to the audience again.

Finally, he left the ring, officially winning the match against Drew McIntyre and almost appearing a babyface while doing so.

Bray Wyatt - almost working as a crowd favorite - sends the crowd home happy with a dark match win against Drew McIntyre pic.twitter.com/IZ4ETWZ0g5 — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) November 19, 2019

