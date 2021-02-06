"The Fiend in a House Burning Match" - John Cena Sr. has an idea for Goldberg's retirement

John Cena Sr. has suggested that WWE should book Goldberg in a career-ending House Burning Match against The Fiend Bray Wyatt.

The Fiend lost his only other previous match against Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown 2020. Since then, he has competed in various unique match types, including a Firefly Fun House Match and a Firefly Inferno Match.

Speaking to Boston Wrestling MWF’s Dan Mirade, John Cena’s father said Goldberg’s career should not end after his loss to Drew McIntyre. He believes Goldberg needs to be involved in more storyline-based rivalries, with The Fiend possibly getting his revenge on the WWE Hall of Famer.

“I would think, if I’m gonna end Goldberg’s career, I would put him in there against The Fiend in a House Burning Match. I’m just using a gimmick. The house burns down and Goldberg’s in it. That takes care of his contract. He’s out, he’s done. I don’t think that [losing to Drew McIntyre at the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble] is a way to let a man of his stature, stamina, and professionalism go out. He’s a great guy, he really is.”

Goldberg revealed in 2020 that his WWE contract allows him to compete in two matches per year. His current deal is due to expire in 2023.

The Fiend and Goldberg’s history

Goldberg vs. The Fiend

The Fiend Bray Wyatt lost the WWE Universal Championship to Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown 2020 in Saudi Arabia. Prior to the event, The Fiend had not lost a match on WWE television.

Goldberg immediately became involved in a storyline with Roman Reigns following the controversial outcome. Meanwhile, The Fiend went on to work with John Cena.

