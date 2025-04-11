The Hardy Boyz to return at WrestleMania; Bloodline members reunite? 3 opponents for The Street Profits with their WrestleMania 41 status in doubt

WrestleMania 41 has a stacked card, but much attention has been drawn to the severe lack of tag team matches scheduled for the two-night spectacle. Recent reports indicate that the WWE Tag Team Championship will not be defended at 'Mania.

If The Street Profits defend their championships against DIY and Motor City Machine Guns on the final SmackDown before Mania 41, the popular duo and the blue brand's entire division could be absent from The Show of Shows.

However, if the Profits were to compete at WrestleMania, an intriguing situation could develop with the emergence of a few potential surprise challengers.

#3. The Hardy Boyz could make a shocking return to surprise The Street Profits

Earlier this year, The Hardy Boyz, Matt and Jeff, brought the TNA Tag Team Championship to NXT for a short stint on the black-and-yellow brand. Although it could have been a one-off, it may have been a prelude to bigger things.

At WrestleMania 33, The Hardy Boyz made a stunning comeback to WWE following a seven-year absence. They won a Fatal-Four Way Tag Team Ladder match. Could they do the same eight years later in Las Vegas?

The Street Profits were initially rumored to compete in a ladder match at 'Mania. Matt and Jeff Hardy revolutionized TLC matches. Hence, the legendary duo would be fitting opponents for the Profits.

The Hardy Boyz are at the tail end of their careers, and WWE is the perfect setting for their final run, which could begin with a surprise return at The Show of Shows.

#2. Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa could reunite at WrestleMania to face The Street Profits

Only Jacob Fatu of The New Bloodline has a match scheduled for the Grandest Stage of Them All as he faces LA Knight for the United States Championship. Tama Tonga has been a useful ally to Fatu, but he could do more than cheer The Samoan Werewolf on at The Show of Shows.

The New Bloodline is on a mission to bring back gold to the family. Fatu could bring the US Championship, while Tonga could reunite with Tonga Loa, currently injured with a bicep injury, to win the WWE Tag Team Championship.

Naturally, this depends on the status of Tonga Loa's injury and WWE's interest in pushing The New Bloodline over The Street Profits.

#1. Solo Sikoa and Bronson Reed could bring the WWE Tag Team Championship back to The Bloodline

Despite spending a few years on the main roster, Solo Sikoa has yet to wrestle at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Considering the push he received over the summer of 2024, fans expected Sikoa to compete at WrestleMania 41.

Although the one-on-one match with Jacob Fatu will not happen, The Street Champion could still be involved in something meaningful at 'Mania. Sikoa has had some differences with The New Bloodline, but Bronson Reed was fiercely loyal to him.

Reed was ruled out of WrestleMania with a foot injury. However, if he is cleared to compete, Sikoa could bring the Auszilla back to dethrone The Street Profits.

