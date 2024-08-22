The Judgment Day to add 416 lb giant to tackle Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley? 3 directions for the Terror Twins' rivalry against the faction

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio turned against Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley at the SummerSlam 2024 Premium Live Event. Right after that, they officially brought Carlito and Liv Morgan into the fold as their new teammates.

Ripley and Priest, now dubbed the Terror Twins, unleashed chaos on the faction during the post-SummerSlam episode of RAW. Yet, this week, Balor and his team turned the tide with a surprise assault. They came out on top, catching the Terror Twins off guard and leaving them laid out in the ring.

The upcoming week promises to be filled with excitement and anticipation. How will Ripley and Priest tackle the faction? What impact will The Judgment Day have? Here are three potential paths for the escalating rivalry between them:

#3 The Judgment Day adds 416 lb star Omos to tackle Damian Priest's brute strength

In the past few weeks, Balor, Mysterio, and their team have found themselves utterly outmatched by Priest's raw power and unyielding aggression. The villainous group was forced to flee in desperation as The Archer of Infamy unleashed chaos upon them all by himself.

While they did get an upper hand this week, it came from a surprise assault, leaving uncertainty about what will happen when Damian Priest confronts the faction again. To tackle the challenge posed by him, The Judgment Day might consider bringing in the colossal 416 lb Omos to strengthen their ranks.

The Nigerian Giant has been off the screen since April. With the addition of the 30-year-old powerhouse to their ranks, the faction could finally pose a threat to the former World Heavyweight Champion.

#2 Jey Uso and Sami Zayn help the Terror Twins against The Judgment Day

Jey Uso has long been focused on The Eradicator, and it seems the moment for them to join forces may finally be at hand. Additionally, Sami Zayn could lend his support as the reunion of these former Bloodline members seems like a certainty on the horizon.

Should this come to pass, it would mark a monumental twist in the narrative. The powerhouse duo of Priest and Ripley, joined by Jey and Sami, could present a serious threat to Finn Balor and his crew.

#1 CM Punk helps Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest

As mentioned earlier, The Judgment Day played the numbers game to dominate the Terror Twins. To even things out, Priest and Ripley could look to bring in CM Punk, who’s recently dropped hints about joining forces with them.

The Straight Edge Superstar shared a snapshot on his Instagram Story showcasing himself with Rhea Ripley and Priest. With Punk's impressive history of leading factions, he could provide crucial guidance to Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley as they navigate the threats posed by their former faction.

