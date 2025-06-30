The Judgment Day to add current WWE World Champion and take out Rhea Ripley on tonight's RAW? Exploring the possibility

The 2025 WWE Night of Champions is officially in the books. Fans are now eagerly awaiting Saturday Night's Main Event and Evolution 2, coming up on July 12 & 13. That said, the cards for these shows are likely to start shaping up tonight on WWE RAW.

Tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW could see Rhea Ripley challenge IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship at Evolution 2. The Genius of the Sky hasn't defended the title since retaining it at WrestleMania 41 against Ripley and Bianca Belair. IYO did have a promo with Liv Morgan on the red brand on June 16. Unfortunately, the potential storyline between the two ended prematurely after the Miracle Kid sustained a shoulder injury.

Currently, the 35-year-old doesn't have an opponent for Evolution 2. This sets up Rhea Ripley as the perfect challenger for the title at the premium live event. However, in a shocking turn of events, SKY, in fear of losing the title to Mami, could align with The Judgment Day later tonight on RAW.

Ripley has been in a feud with The Judgment Day after being betrayed by Dominik Mysterio at SummerSlam 2024. She recently clashed against a member of the stable, Raquel Rodriguez, in a brutal street fight at NOC and secured the victory.

With The Judgment Day on the side of IYO SKY, the chances of Mami securing the title at the all-women's PLE could be slim to none. Moreover, they could attack The Eradicator and rule her out of Evolution with a storyline injury, solidifying the new alliance.

Also, while Morgan is out due to injury, SKY could replace her in the group and take her position as the singles star in the women's division.

The above scenario is speculative at this point. Fans will have to wait to see what will happen tonight on WWE RAW.

WWE to have Naomi dethrone IYO SKY at Evolution 2 instead of Rhea Ripley?

Fans have speculated about Adam Pearce announcing IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley as the main event of Evolution 2, tonight on WWE RAW. In such a scenario, Ripley could be the firm favorite to win the bout.

While fans would expect Mami to regain the Women's World Championship at the all-women's PLE, WWE could have other plans. In a shocking twist, Naomi might cash in her Money in the Bank briefcase during the bout and secure the title. This might lead to Ripley and Sky challenging Naomi for the title at SummerSlam. Ripley might then have to defeat them both to finally reclaim the title.

However, the above scenario is hypothetical at this point. Only time will reveal what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for the superstars.

About the author Bethel Benjamin Bethel is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He has also attended a virtual school where he was certified in Effective Communication in English. His grasp of the language and his utmost dedication to researching and verifying information help him ensure he is unbiased, practical, and nonjudgmental as he writes about the world of pro wrestling.



When he looks back at how he got hooked onto WWE, Bethel particularly recalls WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Here, he saw and became an avid supporter of Roman Reigns for his courage and boldness. However, his all-time favorite is WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his rebellious ways and how he would thumb his nose at authority.



All of this has led Bethel to work for multiple institutions. He quickly learns the content guidelines and completes his and the company's targets effortlessly. One of the highlights of his career was covering WrestleMania 41 in 2025.



When Bethel is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to indulge in reading and singing. Know More

