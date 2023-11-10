The Judgment Day to bring 8-time champion into their WarGames team on WWE SmackDown tonight? Exploring the possibility

The impending Survivor Series Premium Live Event is gearing up for an explosive WarGames match, pitting Judgment Day against Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, and Sami Zayn within the confines of the structure. Presently, only four members of Judgment Day have been officially announced, leaving the door wide open for the possibility of a fifth member, who might be none other than Jimmy Uso.

The possibility of this scenario stems from Jimmy Uso's history of association with the villainous faction, as he previously aided them in reclaiming the Undisputed Tag Team titles by ambushing his own brother, Jey Uso.

The potential scenario that could unfold may involve Judgment Day persuading Jimmy to join their ranks for the Survivor Series WarGames. This move will not only strengthen the lineup of the RAW faction but also serve as a form of retaliation against Jey for his prior attack on Jimmy on the Blue brand.

Moreover, Jimmy's inclusion gains additional significance as he was involved in last year's Men's WarGames match, bringing valuable experience to the table.

It's worth noting that Finn Balor and Damian Priest currently hold the Undisputed Tag Team titles, allowing them to appear on both RAW and SmackDown. Additionally, past instances have showcased the collaboration between The Bloodline and the RAW faction, making Jimmy's inclusion a potential step toward further developing that storyline.

The involvement of Jimmy also sets the stage for a future showdown between him and Jey Uso, as Jey is on the opposing team for this double-ring structured match.

Overall, tonight's edition of the Blue brand promises to be intriguing, unveiling whether Judgment Day succeeds in bringing Jimmy on board as their fifth member for the Survivor Series WarGames showdown.

The Judgment Day is set to defend their Undisputed tag titles before the Survivor Series PLE

Before the intense showdown set to unfold inside the WarGames structure, Finn Balor and Damian Priest are slated to defend their Undisputed Tag Team titles on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. The company has officially announced that Balor and Priest will face the former champions, Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes, in a highly anticipated rematch.

This rematch carries significant importance, as the outcome will determine who enters the WarGames structure as the Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

In a dramatic turn of events at Fastlane 2023, Cody and Jey managed to dethrone Judgment Day and claim the gold.

Now, it will be interesting to witness whether they can once again surprise everyone by dethroning Finn Balor and Damian Priest on the upcoming edition of the Red Brand.

