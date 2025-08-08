The Judgment Day to controversially reveal popular star's identity? Exploring the possibility

The Judgment Day is set to debut in Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide at the upcoming Triplemania XXXIII while being signed to WWE. Dominik Mysterio is scheduled to battle Dragon Lee, El Grande Americano, and El Hijo del Vikingo in a Fatal Four-Way Match in Mexico City with the AAA Mega Championship on the line.

Dominik Mysterio revealed that he needed his stablemates to stand by as his support during the championship bout at the upcoming event. However, after Raquel Rodriquez expressed her resentment for Lola Vice, Roxanne Perez suggested that Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Rodriquez face the team of Mr. Iguana, El Niño Hamburguesa, and NXT’s Lola Vice in a Mixed Trios Tag Team Match on the show.

That said, The Judgment Day could be the firm favorite to win the Mixed Trios Tag Team Match on its debut. If this happens, in a massive twist, the faction might reveal Mr. Iguana's identity after the match by wiping off his face paint.

The AAA star made his debut in WWE on last week's episode of SmackDown, where he teamed up with Psycho Clown to answer Los Garza’s open challenge with the AAA Tag Team Title on the line. Sadly, they suffered a loss that night after Berto pinned Psycho Clown to retain the gold.

With Mr. Iguana set to battle The Judgment Day in a Trios Tag Match at the AAA Triplemania show alongside Lola Vice and El Niño Hamburguesa, the vicious faction might wash off his face paint and reveal his identity in a massive twist. This could happen after the stable potentially emerges victorious on its debut, as part of a blockbuster storyline.

That said, the above scenario is purely speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

The Judgment Day to help Dominik Mysterio win the AAA Mega Championship?

Dominik Mysterio might pull off a massive win at the AAA Triplemania show and dethrone the reigning AAA Mega Champion, El Hijo del Vikingo, to secure the title in a Fatal Four-Way Match that also involves Dragon Lee and El Grande Americano

Since Mysterio's fellow The Judgment Day members are set to appear at the forthcoming event, there is a possibility that they could also interfere during the high-stakes championship bout and help Dominik secure the AAA Mega Title.

That said, it should be noted that while this could be a hint, it is speculative at this point, and nothing is confirmed yet. Fans will have to wait and see the turn of events at the Triplemania extravaganza.

