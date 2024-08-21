The Judgment Day to cost ex-Bloodline member a massive match on RAW and ruin his future? Exploring the chances

On next week's episode of Monday Night RAW, the Judgment Day might spell disaster for a former Bloodline member, potentially costing him a significant match. The name in question is Jey Uso.

Just last week, it was announced that a tournament was set to begin, aiming to crown the number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship, with the winner earning the opportunity to face Bron Breakker for the title.

So far, only Jey Uso is a confirmed participant. His journey has been nothing short of a rollercoaster, soaring from the exhilarating heights of his time with the Bloodline to the exciting new chapter of his solo career. Although he isn't currently in the running for the top world titles, the Stamford-based promotion has a prime chance to leverage his tremendous popularity and strong fan allegiance by putting the Intercontinental title on his shoulders.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

However, the former Tag Team Champion may find himself in a waiting game for his first singles title. His chance to realize this ambition could be jeopardized by the Judgment Day faction, as Jey has found himself at odds with them since his arrival on RAW. After turning down their invitation to join last year, he has been battling alongside Sami Zayn, providing Finn Balor and his crew with ample motivation to sabotage his shot at the Intercontinental title.

Whether the Judgment Day costs him his match remains to be seen, as at this time, it is just conjecture. Sit back and wait until next week's episode of RAW, when Main Event Jey finally enters the tournament.

Jey Uso could team up with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest in their fight against The Judgment Day

Ever since the former Bloodline member arrived on RAW, the air has been thick with tension between him and The Judgment Day. This rivalry ignited the moment Jey stepped onto the red brand, fully embracing his babyface persona and opting to stand apart from the faction instead of joining forces with them.

Expand Tweet

Now, it looks like he might join forces with the Terror Twins to take on their old faction. The hints of Jey joining forces with the former Women's World Champion and The Archer of Infamy started popping up during a match when Uso took down Dom Dom. Following his win, he raised his hand to his ear in celebration, hinting that Rhea Ripley might want to get in touch with him.

It was also teased during the SummerSlam 2024 kickoff press conference when the Eradicator brought up Jey Uso, casually stating that he was "all right." In a surprising twist, Damian Priest responded to Rhea's remark with a playful "Yeet" hand gesture, a signature move of Jey's. This could be a clever setup for the Stamford-based promotion to explore a potential alliance between Jey, Ripley, and Priest soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback