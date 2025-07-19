The Judgment Day to debut in a new promotion and attack former WWE Champion? Chances explored

The Judgment Day seemed to have gotten back to their glory days in WWE. The women hold the tag team belts, the men hold their tag team belts, and Dominik Mysterio holds the Intercontinental Championship. The stable is filled with gold, but they do have their eyes set on one WWE star.This star was recently announced to appear in TNA as part of the WWE-TNA partnership deal. Not only is this star a former WWE Champion, but he is actively looking to dethrone Mysterio. It is none other than AJ Styles.Styles has been feuding with Mysterio since before Night of Champions. Mr. TNA wants the IC Title, and Dirty Dom is living up to his name, avoiding a match with him. However, this could all lead to The Judgment Day attacking Styles at the upcoming TNA Slammiversary event.The former TNA Champion has been teased to be on the show, and this could result in an ambush by Judgment Day. While fans were excited about their Night of Champions match, it was cancelled.Fans are hoping they get to see the two lock horns at SummerSlam. This will likely be for the title. Having The Judgment Day attack Styles at Slammiversary could lead to this match being scheduled.According to Mysterio, he has a doctor’s note that says he can’t wrestle. Adam Pearce did mention that this will be investigated on the upcoming episode of RAW. Following that, if Dom is cleared, he will face Styles for the title. However, nothing is officially confirmed, and this is just speculation.Multiple storylines could be set at TNA Slammiversary for WWE SummerSlamWhile the TNA WWE deal has seen multiple NXT and TNA stars crossover, fans are waiting for the main roster stars to play a bigger role. Joe Hendry did appear at WrestleMania 41, but that was a squash match against Randy Orton.While it was a nice surprise, fans want to see the two brands put their big titles on the line, much like how TNA and NXT have done. This move will add another level of importance to the TNA brand.Moreover, it will help the promotion reach a wider audience. Partnering with the promotion has worked wonders for TNA, with the upcoming Slammiversary event poised to break sales records. This could be a new chapter for the brand if the wrestling giant puts in more effort to make their stars seem like a legitimate threat to those on the main roster.