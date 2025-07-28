The Judgment Day to drop the WWE World Tag Team Championship due to a 30-year-old superstar? Exploring the possibility 

On the upcoming episode of WWE RAW, The Judgment Day will defend their World Tag Team Championship against the LWO. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh recently won the title from The New Day and have been basking in the glory of their victory. However, a 30-year-old superstar can help Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde win the gold from Balor and McDonagh, and it is someone who has a history with the group.On the show, Dragon Lee could come out to aid the LWO score the win against Finn Balor and JD McDonagh. As part of the Latino World Order, Lee has feuded and traded victories with The Judgment Day. This could be his motivation to ensure the heel stable does not walk out of RAW with the title.This could be a major turning point for the LWO. For months now, the team that was once on every show has lost its steam. Following Carlito's betrayal and Rey Mysterio's injury, the group has been sidelined on the show.A title win would help propel the team back into the spotlight. This could also lead to The Judgment Day requesting a rematch at SummerSlam. Since it is a two-night event for the first time, WWE would want to stack the card with as many championship defenses as possible. This would be a great addition since a TLC match has been announced for the SmackDown tag team division. However, these are all just speculations as of now.The Judgment Day is at risk of losing all their championshipsAs of now, The Judgment Day is at the top of RAW. Not only have they proven their dominance, but they have all the gold. However, all this could change in the final days leading up to WWE SummerSlam. Not only is it possible for Balor and McDonagh to lose the World Tag Team Title on RAW, but the group could also lose the other championships in their possession at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez will defend the Women’s Tag Team Championship against Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair. The babyface duo has proven to be great in the ring thanks to their veteran experience. Dominik Mysterio will put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against AJ Styles, and fans want Styles to win.The Phenomenal One has been playing mind games with Mysterio for the past few weeks, and only if the team interferes will Dirty Dom have the chance to walk away as champion. There is a lot at stake for The Judgment Day this week, and the upcoming episode of RAW could set the tone for them before SummerSlam.