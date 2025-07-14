WWE SummerSlam 2025 will take place as a two-night event on August 2 and 3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The company has started gearing up for The Biggest Party of The Summer.

WWE has already announced three matches for the premium live event so far, and is expected to complete the match card in the coming weeks. It will be of interest to see what the company has in store for fans at SummerSlam 2025.

In this piece, we will cover full match-card predictions for The Biggest Party of The Summer:

#5. Announced matches

As mentioned earlier, the company has announced three matches for SummerSlam 2025 so far. The first of those will see Cody Rhodes challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship. This came to fruition after The American Nightmare won the King of the Ring crown to set up a rematch with The Cenation Leader.

The other bout will see Tiffany Stratton defend the WWE Women's Title against Jade Cargill. The latter won the Queen of the Ring Tournament to get a shot at the Women's Title. Apart from that, Randy Orton & Jelly Roll will face Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul.

Predictions: Cody Rhodes could reclaim the Undisputed WWE Title by dethroning John Cena, while Jade Cargill could win her first world championship by prevailing over Tiffany Stratton.

Lastly, Randy Orton and Jelly Roll could earn a big win over Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre following an entertaining bout.

#4. Gunther (c) vs. LA Knight for the World Heavyweight Title at SummerSlam 2025

LA Knight, CM Punk, Penta, and Bron Breakker will lock horns with each other in a Gauntlet Match to determine the number one contender for the World Heavyweight Title at SummerSlam 2025. While it could be anybody's game, LA Knight could earn his second big win in the span of three nights.

The Megastar defeated Seth Rollins at Saturday Night's Main Event, and could go on to win the Gauntlet match on tonight's WWE RAW.

Prediction: LA Knight has an ocean of fans behind him, who want the company to give him a push. While the company has arguably been ignoring fans for a while, things may turn out differently at SummerSlam 2025.

The Megastar could win the World Heavyweight Title at The Biggest Party of The Summer in August.

#3. Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bayley for the Women's Intercontinental Title at SummerSlam 2025

Becky Lynch put her Intercontinental Title on the line against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria in a Triple Threat match last night.

While it looked as if Bayley was going to pin Lyra, Big Time Becks rolled up The Role Model to win the high-profile contest. Given how things unfolded last night, Bayley could challenge Lynch for her title at SummerSlam 2025.

Prediction: Bayley could dethrone Becky Lynch to end her title drought, winning the Women's Intercontinental Title for the first time in her career.

#2. Naomi (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY for the Women's World Title at SummerSlam 2025

IYO SKY defended the Women's World Title against Rhea Ripley at Evolution 2025. While the match kept going back and forth, Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank on The Genius of The SKY to win the World Title.

Given how things unfolded last night, Naomi could defend her newly won title in a potential Triple Threat match against IYO and Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam 2025.

Prediction: There is no way Naomi is dropping her title anytime soon. Fans should expect the real-life Bloodline member to retain her gold at the premium live event.

#1. Roman Reigns could take on Bron Breakker in a singles match

Roman Reigns has been on a hiatus since RAW after WrestleMania 41, where he was brutalized by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. However, the OTC is rumored to return in time for SummerSlam.

While it was rumored that the OTC may face Rollins at SummerSlam, that may not be the case anymore, given Rollins' injury. However, Roman still has a score to settle with Bron Breakker.

As a result, the Tribal Chief could return to take out Bron Breakker on WWE RAW tonight, leading to a big match at SummerSlam 2025.

Prediction: While it won't be an easy task to put Bron Breakker away, fans should expect Roman Reigns to beat the odds to defeat the Dog of WWE.

