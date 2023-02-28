The Judgment Day's origin: Which AEW star called out the WWE faction for ripping off their gimmick?

Judgment Day came into existence at WrestleMania 38 when Edge convinced Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley to join forces with him. But things went awry when he attempted to get Finn Balor on their side without knowing that he had corrupted the other two members against him.

With the former Universal Champion becoming their new leader, Judgment Day soon set their eyes on Dominik Mysterio, who was lured by Ripley into the group. Donning black and purple wrestling gear, the heelish faction garnered mixed reactions from the wrestling world. Their chemistry to work in tag team matches and The Eradicator's unique display of strength and alluring personality.

On AEW, Malakai Black formed House of Black featuring Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart. King joined Black upon making his debut in the promotion in January last year. A few months down the line, Matthew and Hart followed suit. Given the dynamics of the factions across AEW and WWE, many fans were quick to point out the similarities between them. However, with Judgment Day's formation taking place around three months after House of Black, it is evident which group first came into existence.

Speaking on his Twitch Channel last year, Malakai Black addressed the resemblance the two factions bore and how The Judgment Day had 'mimicked' House of Black:

“I was well aware that WWE were going to basically mimic the House of Black. Y’know, what can I do? It is what it is. It only tells me that what we’re doing is clearly something that is very interesting and going very well.” (H/T SEScoops)

Ripley has become a dominant figure in the faction, given her intense wrestling skills and strength. In October last year, she slammed Luke Gallows outside the ring during her faction's feud with TheO.C.C (AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Gallows). Shortly after, they recruited Mia Yim to 'take care of their Rhea problem.'

Damian Priest claims The Judgment Day are 'just getting started'

Ever since its inception last year, Judgment Day has left no stone unturned in making its stance and dominance clear. All members actively compete in singles competitions as well as tag team action.

At Elimination Chamber, Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley went up against Edge and Beth Phoenix, and Damian Priest competed in the Elimination Chamber match for an opportunity to win the United States Championship. The group has a certain allure that enables fans to be intrigued by them despite them portraying a villainous, menacing group.

A couple of months ago, Priest highlighted the faction's journey and how they fared within the one year they had been active:

"It’s been awesome. It’s been a roller coaster, yes, but we’re ending it at the highest point. We all feel like we’re not even where we need to be yet, which is crazy. The things that we look forward to, the things that we talk about, and what we want to accomplish, we’re just getting started." [H/T Wrestlezone]

Rhea Ripley won the Royal Rumble match this year and chose to face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Additionally, Dominik Mysterio will reportedly face his father, Rey Mysterio, in the singles competition at the event.

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes