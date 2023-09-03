The Judgment Day's Tag Team Title win has affected upcoming WWE show: Find out how

The Judgment Day experienced success at Payback 2023 as Finn Balor and Damian Priest won the Undisputed Tag Team Championship. In doing so, the duo beat the formidable team of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

As of now, some fans are upset about Zayn and Owens losing, whereas others are welcoming this change in the tag team division. While one can think of this result in any way they wish to, The Judgment Day winning the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship has affected an upcoming show in a major way.

The upcoming show in question is the Superstar Spectacle, set to take place in India. At the show in Hyderabad, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were advertised to defend their Tag Team Championship against Indus Sher. While the poster did mention 'talent subject to change,' Balor and Priest winning the title has jeopardized the potential match at Superstar Spectacle in some way.

Considering the event is in India and WWE would want Indus Sher to compete, there is a possibility of Finn Balor and Damian Priest defending their titles against Indus Sher at the Superstar Spectacle. While the future for this match at Superstar Spectacle is unclear, it will be interesting to see how things pan out.

The Judgment Day's collective efforts led to Finn Balor and Damian Priest winning the tag team championship

Ever since Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens won the Undisputed Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 39, the duo displayed dominance and retained their title on many occasions. At Payback 2023, it seemed the duo would once again retain their title and walk out victorious.

However, a collective effort by The Judgment Day ruined things for Owens and Zayn. Interference from Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio changed the course of the entire match. However, that was not all. JD McDonagh also interfered to help The Judgment Day win.

While McDonagh saved Balor from getting pinned, Ripley speared Kevin Owens through the barricade. However, the most significant contribution came from Dominik Mysterio, who hit Sami Zayn with the Money in the Bank briefcase for Balor to get an easy pinfall victory over him.

After the match, many complained that a five vs. two scenario was unfair towards Owens and Zayn. But that does not change the fact that The Judgment Day walked out with gold. As of now, all members of the faction are holding championships in WWE.

