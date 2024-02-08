The Judgment Day to be split up after WrestleMania due to potential event Triple H will announce? Possibility explored

An announcement by Triple H might finally lead to Judgment Day splitting up after WrestleMania.

The Judgment Day has been one of the most dominant factions in WWE at this time, with them holding not only the Women's World Championship but also the tag team titles and the Money in the Bank briefcase. It may not be long before they hold another world title when Priest cashes in the contract. However, before that, soon after WrestleMania, they may split up.

For the first time in a while, WWE has two different General Managers for RAW and SmackDown. Before that, Adam Pearce was in charge, and even then, he was not the General Manager. Triple H called him into the ring last year and finally promoted him to the position of General Manager of RAW. At the same time, he introduced Nick Aldis, whom he made the SmackDown General Manager.

WWE usually conducts a draft where stars are traded between two brands. Last year, this happened precisely after WrestleMania. Given that The Show of Shows is often seen as the ending point of WWE stories, with the episodes after that starting new storylines.

It's expected that Triple H will also announce a draft for this year, and it should be happening soon. Both General Managers will want a chance at the different talent signed to each brand, and the Draft will allow them to get their hands on exactly that.

It will also be a chance for fresh rivalries and feuds on both brands. However, the Triple H-led creative could also use this to split the Judgment Day up. Lately, Rhea Ripley has been frustrated with the faction being distracted. WWE could use the Draft to send her and Dominik to one brand while keeping the rest of the group on another. While it would not be the betrayal fans waited for, it would lead to further storylines as well.

Not splitting them up would ensure that a future reunion could also lead to a long-awaited betrayal, further spicing things up in WWE.

Triple H has a lot of work on his hands before WrestleMania as well

For The Game, as head of creative, being in charge of the company's stories before WrestleMania won't be an easy job. With The Rock and Roman Reigns almost confirmed for the event, fans are up in arms about Cody Rhodes not getting the match.

Meanwhile, with CM Punk injured and missing WrestleMania, there has to be a scramble for an opponent for Seth Rollins as well - with Cody Rhodes possibly filling that gap.

On top of that, Damian Priest's Money in the Bank briefcase has not been cashed in either. There's a lot that The Game has to fix now, and fans will have to wait to see how things play out.

