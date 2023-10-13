The Judgment Day to take over SmackDown despite Roman Reigns' return? Exploring major diversion

The Judgment Day is currently involved in multiple interesting storylines in the company. On the previous edition of WWE SmackDown, the group confronted Paul Heyman backstage when Rhea Ripley engaged in a segment with the Special Counsel in the locker room. During this segment, Ripley made an offer to Heyman to unite The Bloodline and The Judgment Day, believing they would be even stronger together.

Heyman stated that he liked the offer from The Eradicator but emphasized that he needed Roman Reigns' approval first. This left Ripley frustrated, and she argued with Paul Heyman, urging him to make a decision. She also warned the Special Counsel that if they didn't align together, the villainous RAW faction might challenge the Samoan clan to determine which is stronger.

Therefore, two possible scenarios may unfold on the upcoming edition of SmackDown. Either Heyman secures Roman Reigns' approval and The Judgment Day starts working with The Bloodline, or the RAW faction takes over the blue brand, causing chaos to assert their dominance over Roman's family.

In the past couple of weeks, the company has also teased multiple collaborations when The Judgment Day aided Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso against John Cena, AJ Styles, LA Knight, and more. Ripley confronting Heyman also clearly signifies WWE's intention to develop this angle into a major storyline in the near future. However, Survivor Series 2023 could be an ideal location if WWE decides to feature a battle between these two factions.

Furthermore, with Roman Reigns set to make his return on the upcoming show, this could lead to an intriguing dynamic between these two stables. This could also potentially result in a confrontation between Rhea Ripley and Roman Reigns, a scenario fans have been eagerly anticipating.

The Judgment Day set for a championship match next week on RAW

After losing their Undisputed Tag Team Titles at Fastlane 2023, the members of Judgment Day are finally getting their title rematch against Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes. This rematch was announced by the company during a backstage conversation within the villainous faction, where they revealed that the match would take place next week on the red brand.

This will also mark the second title defense for The American Nightmare and Jey Uso on television as they successfully defended their tag team titles for the first time against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in the main event of a recent RAW.

It will be intriguing to see whether Damian Priest and Balor can regain the tag team titles for their stable.

