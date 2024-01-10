The Judgment Day to turn on Finn Balor and replace him with former champion in the faction? Exploring the possibility 

Finn Balor has been a vital cog of The Judgment Day on WWE RAW. However, The Demon King could be replaced by a former champion in the faction shortly.

The superstar in question is R-Truth. For fans unaware, Finn Balor succumbed to a loss against Tommaso Ciampa in a one-on-one contest on the latest episode of WWE RAW. Given his win, Ciampa and Johnny Gargano could get a Tag Team Title shot against Damian Priest and Finn Balor in the coming days.

Expand Tweet

If a potential championship match does come to fruition, the odds of DIY dethroning the heel stable can't be ruled out. The creative team could have Gargano and Ciampa defeat Priest and Balor for their titles, leading to The Archer of Infamy turning on The Demon King.

Priest could blame Balor for their potential loss before coercing the entire Judgment Day into turning on him. The heel stable could kick the former Universal Champion out of the faction before replacing him with R-Truth.

Given Priest's affinity towards the former 24/7 champion, Truth could become the newest member of The Judgment Day. However, it should be noted that these are just speculations at this point in time, and we will have to wait and see how things transpire on the red brand.

Rhea Ripley reveals R-Truth is not a part of The Judgment Day

Rhea Ripley recently spilled the beans on the former United States Champion R-Truth's status with The Judgment Day.

On the WWE 2024 Preview Special show, The Eradicator revealed that the veteran isn't a part of the RAW stable before apologizing to the fans for the same.

"You know, I've had it up to here with Truth [R-Truth], I really have. He's not in The Judgment Day. It was cool to see Awesome Truth back together, don't get me wrong, I was a huge fan of them growing up, but they should stay together, and they should stay away from us because there's five of us and that's it. We're not looking at Truth right now and he's trying to wiggle his way in... To me, he thinks he's a part of it, but we have never signed off on that. We have not discussed this, we have not come to agreement that Truth is in The Judgment Day. So, so far he is not. Sorry everyone," she said.

Do you want WWE to push Finn Balor as a singles star once again? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Find out who called Vince McMahon a piece of **** here