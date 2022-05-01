WWE's Lacey Evans story has been good so far, but it could backfire on her

As WWE Superstar Lacey Evans prepares to make her return to the ring, the promotion has been airing a series of backstage videos where she discusses her childhood and upbringing.

The company is trying to change Evans' image, having finally decided to portray her as she truly is. She's not a stuck-up, snobby Southern belle. She's a former United States Marine who escaped a difficult life to become a soldier and a star.

It's a great tale of perseverance and never giving up on yourself.

This is very much a shoot on the part of Lacey Evans, as she did experience some horrifying things as a child. Abusive and distant parents along with a lack of encouragement at home could have led her down the wrong path. Instead, she took all those lemons and turned them into an ocean of lemonade.

Lacey Evans is going through an image change in WWE, but are these vignettes having the effect they're supposed to?

Is Evans getting sympathy from the WWE Universe now that they know all the hurdles she had to jump just to get to this level?

The quick answer is 'yes', as the audience seems to have responded positively to her honesty. The candidness that Evans has displayed resonates with many others who have dealt with similar experiences. They can feel her pain and admire her perseverance.

This is who Lacey Evans is: Wife, mother, fighter. Survivor.

That's who she should have been all along, so it's good to see the promotion give her a chance to share her background. It helps to humanize her. However, the company would do well to wrap the storytime segments before they start to wear on fans.

Eventually, people will grow tired of these vignettes if there is no action to back them up. Evans needs to take the momentum she has right now and have it (hopefully) translate to long-term success in the ring. Otherwise, all of these well-produced videos will have been a waste of time.

It's very brave on Evans' part to be this open with the public. It's also very rare for Vince McMahon and WWE to allow one of their performers to be so 'real' on their telecasts.

However, it's been 'so far, so good' for their blonde bombshell. For the most part, she's receiving mostly positive reviews for what she's doing right now. It's an opportunity for Evans to finally, truly be herself

Her story is powerful. Now, she needs her wrestling to be just as powerful to back it all up. That's got to be the last chapter of the story.

What do you think about Lacey Evans' vignettes leading up to her return? Do you think WWE is going too far, or does it make you like her character better? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

