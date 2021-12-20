The last 5 Royal Rumbles and things they are remembered for

Royal Rumble has always been a fun pay-per-view. The prospect of seeing 30 of the finest WWE performers battle in an uncertain over-the-top Battle Royal is one of the most exciting things for fans of professional wrestling.

In the last few years, the Royal Rumble match has found new heights of entertainment and unpredictability. The WWE Universe has witnessed a lot of special moments in the recent editions of the Royal Rumble. From surprising debuts to unlikely winners, there are a lot of special memories that are etched forever in the hearts of the fans.

In this article, let's take a look at the last 5 Royal Rumble matches and the moments they are remembered for.

#5. 2017 Royal Rumble: Goldberg confronts The Undertaker

The 2017 Royal Rumble was all about nostalgia, as it included some of WWE's biggest megastars of all time. It also had a good mix of young superstars, making up for a pleasant viewing experience.

Some of the big names that participated in this match were Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, and Roman Reigns. However, the two superstars that people were the most excited for were Goldberg and The Undertaker. It was the first Rumble match of these legends in a long time, which made this moment special.

Goldberg entered the fray at number 28 and quickly got rid of his arch-rival Brock Lesnar. But his celebration was cut short by the arrival of The Deadman, who went face-to-face with the Icon. It was a breathtaking moment for the WWE Universe to see the two pillars of WWE and WCW confront each other in the middle of the ring.

The Undertaker hit the first punch, and the two legends began trading blows. Goldberg eventually laid out The Deadman with a spear. But before he could capitalize, The former WCW Champion was thrown out by Taker.

