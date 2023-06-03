"The last betrayal will take place", "They are taking forever" - WWE fans divided over Roman Reigns' likely match at Money in the Bank

Roman Reigns will likely compete in a big match at WWE Money in the Bank early next month. Fans seem divided over a potential match that could likely take place at the event involving The Tribal Chief.

The latest edition of SmackDown saw Roman Reigns appear to celebrate 1000 days as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. During the segment, Solo Sikoa pulled off a double betrayal and delivered a Samoan Spike to his brother, Jimmy Uso.

Jey Uso is still confused about whether he should side with his brother Jimmy, or remain a part of The Bloodline and work with Roman Reigns. His decision could lead to a massive tag team match at the upcoming Premium Live Event.

Fans could see Reigns and Solo Sikoa team up to face The Usos at Money in the Bank. However, the likely contest has fans divided.

Some fans want to see a match between the two sides. However, others are unhappy at the fact that it would mean Roman Reigns would go another Premium Live Event without defending his championship.

Here is how fans reacted to the potential match:

Randy @RandyHill1108 @reigns_era The last betrayal will take place 🤣 @reigns_era The last betrayal will take place 🤣

#JSNSZN @SeahawksTopic @reigns_era they are taking forever to have Jey turn on roman @reigns_era they are taking forever to have Jey turn on roman

Jon Irishman🇬🇧 @JonIrishman @reigns_era I would love that, I would watch that, jimmy gonna be fire @reigns_era I would love that, I would watch that, jimmy gonna be fire

Rodney @theroddimus @reigns_era 3 straight PPVs without a title defense. Come on now. @reigns_era 3 straight PPVs without a title defense. Come on now.

conan_kun @conanedogawa316 @reigns_era Newsflash, Roman never want to defend the title @reigns_era Newsflash, Roman never want to defend the title

While the thought of seeing a tag team match between the family members seems great, it should be noted that Roman Reigns hasn’t defended his title since WrestleMania 39. It would be good to see The Tribal Chief defend his title at the show.

Roman Reigns could defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Money in the Bank

The Bloodline has crumbled, and it looks like a few big matches between the superstars of the faction will take place soon. One of the biggest matches fans could see in the upcoming weeks could be for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Jimmy Uso could challenge Reigns for the title at the event as he was the first to betray The Tribal Chief at Night of Champions. The match could even see Jey Uso act as the special guest referee.

Such a booking will draw the interest of fans who have been following The Bloodline over the past couple of years. Jey has already failed to defeat Reigns for the title a couple of times in the past. Jimmy could try his luck at the upcoming event to give The Head of the Table a tough Undisputed WWE Universal Title defense.

Do you want to see The Tribal Chief in a singles or a tag team match at WWE Money in the Bank? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

