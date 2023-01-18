The Last of Us Premiere on HBO: Which female WWE superstar gave flattering reviews?

Gamers won't be strangers to The Last of Us, and neither are some WWE superstars who absolutely adore the franchise. Various wrestlers have openly shown their support for the game, and one particular WWE star went to lengths to show her appreciation.

Based on the post-apocalyptic world, the first installment of the hit game series was released in 2013. Developers Naughty Dog outdid themselves in the narrative, visuals, gameplay, and, most importantly, after choices that led to terrifying endings. The PlayStation 3 game was widely praised and bagged accolades, including multiple Game of the Year awards.

Following the first part's success, Naughty Dog released the game on other consoles. It bolstered it with downloadable content and refined the online mode. Unsurprisingly, the game got huge responses from fans all around the world, and HBO capitalized on the hype by launching a TV series this year.

WWE female superstars Mia Yim (Michin), Shayna Baszler, and Dakota Kai are huge fans of The Last of Us franchise. Kai even streams the game on her Twitch account, charliegirl, accompanied by Baszler. The WWE Women's Tag Team Champion gave the game flattering reviews.

"I am so excited today because I get to replay The Last of Us (remastered)... This game has my heart, this game is my favorite of all time. The story is great, the gameplay is great, the characters are awesome. The main character, my favorite character of all time, is voiced by Troy Baker, my favorite voice actor. (0:19 - 0:57)

Despite being a fan of shooting games, Dakota Kai always finds herself reverting to the zombie apocalypse genre. Twitch fans' responses to her games were also positive due to her expressions. Charliegirl is closing in on 50k followers, currently entertaining approximately 47.8 thousand fans.

WWE Superstar Dakota Kai's favorite: The Last of Us HBO Series Overview

The Last of Us HBO series was adapted by the game’s creator, Neil Druckmann, and Chernobyl series showrunner, Craig Mazin. Starring Game of Thrones stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay, the first episode aired on January 15. A total of nine episodes are penciled in for this season.

Similar to The Walking Dead but unique in its own way, The Last of Us series got off to a flying start with 4.7 million viewers. The first episode, with a run time of 85 minutes, serves as a prelude to the true heart of the story: Joel and Ellie’s long journey together to survive the infected world.

