10 Lightest Heavyweight Champions in WWE’s history

Many top superstars have relied more on their skills than their size

WWE have been home to some of the largest, heaviest, and tallest athletes in the world. At the same time, these men have competed with some of the smallest wrestlers, and both have managed to put up an equal fight.

We’ve seen Rey Mysterio take on The Great Khali, Eddie Guerrero go head to head with Brock Lesnar, and even Hornswoggle step up to the Big Show.

Even though the size isn’t everything, it does determine the overall strength and power a person possesses. We’ve already seen a list of the heaviest champions in WWE’s history.

However, many of the lighter Superstars have also found a lot of success in the world of wrestling, purely due to their in-ring abilities and their star power.

This has made some of the lightest wrestlers into the WWE Superstars, and many have even gone on to win the World Heavyweight Championship. Even though the Championship has been retired by the WWE, it held the highest value between 2002-2013.

Here, we look at 10 lightest superstars who have gone on to win the prestigious World Heavyweight title by defying all odds.

#10 Shawn Michales – 225 pounds

Shawn Michaels, famously known as the Heartbreak Kid, is widely regarded as the best wrestler to have ever fought in the WWE.

His skill-set and moves have allowed him to gain popularity over and above what other superstars his with his size and strength have been able to gain.

Michaels won his first WWE World Heavyweight Championship in March 1996 in a hard fought 60-minute Iron Man Match against Bret Hart. The match went into extra time to find its winner.

In total, Michaels has won the championship four times in his career (3 WWF Heavyweight Championships and 1 World Heavyweight Championship).

His World Heavyweight Championship win came against his longtime friend and short-time enemy Triple H in 2002.

Shawn Michaels is one of the few men to have won the Royal Rumble twice in the WWE, and 14 different championships during his illustrious career.

