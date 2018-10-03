Heaviest WWE Champions of All Time

While Big Show is a part of the list, Strowman is well on his way to making it to the list.

The WWE roster has seen men and women of all shapes and sizes in the decades it's been entertaining fans. From Giant González to Hornswoggle, a number of superstars have surprised fans with their size and their strength.

Along with the heights of superstars, their weights matter equally when it comes to in-ring competition. Some heavy wrestlers lag speed and agility, while others have managed to balance both quite well. However, strength and power are a vital factor in a superstar’s success, along with skill and technique.

We’ve seen many lists of the tallest and the heaviest men to have taken to the squared circle. However, many of those tall and heavy men have been unable to leave a lasting impact on the world of wrestling and never tasted gold.

Let’s take a look at the heaviest wrestlers who have managed to leave a mark in the world of wrestling, and done so by winning individual title belts.

#10 Hulk Hogan - 302 lbs

He's almost half as heavy as the No.1 wrestler on the list

A name synonymous to sports entertainment. Hulk Hogan is one of WWE's biggest stars ever and has made a name for himself all around the world. He has feuded with the best in the business and always managed to get the crowd behind him.

"The Real American" found a lot of success in his time in the ring and was a real icon. He's managed to win the World Heavyweight Championship six times, and also won the Royal Rumble twice consecutively.

Hogan was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2005 and has remained there amid controversy. He is still widely regarded as the man behind the company's success and is the tenth heaviest champion on the list at 302 pounds.

