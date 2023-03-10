The only man capable of defeating Gunther isn't even actively wrestling in WWE!

Gunther has been wreaking havoc on WWE SmackDown since his debut on the blue brand last year.

Shortly after making his main roster debut in April 2022, Gunther defeated Ricochet to win the WWE Intercontinental title. The 35-year-old WWE Superstar hasn't been defeated via pinfall or submission on the main roster ever since.

Over the past year, The Ring General has put down a long list of opponents. His dominance on the main roster has forced fans to wonder if there's anyone who can put an end to his impressive streak. There's one guy currently signed to WWE who is fully capable of defeating the Austrian star; his name is Randy Orton.

Randy Orton has done it all over a legendary 20-year WWE run. He has beaten the very best over the years, including John Cena, Triple H, The Undertaker, and many more. At 42, he is still in incredible shape, and it won't be a stretch to say that he can put down the former NXT UK Champion.

In 2022, Randy Orton suffered a legitimate back injury and hasn't been seen on WWE TV for almost a year at this point. There's no news on when The Viper will make his return.

Randy Orton vs. Gunther would be a match for the ages

The only time these two incredibly talented performers met in the ring was in 2019. At Survivor Series that year, a 5-on-5-on-5 Men's Survivor Series Triple Threat elimination match featured superstars from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

Gunther represented NXT in the bout, while Orton was a part of Team RAW.

If/when Randy Orton makes his long-anticipated return to WWE TV, the two superstars could go at it in a full-fledged feud. The Viper has an incredible amount of in-ring experience, and it might be enough for him to score a historic win over The Ring General.

What do you think would happen if these two men stepped into the ring for a singles showdown? Sound off in the comments below.

