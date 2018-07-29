WWE News: The Miz believes Total Divas is the reason for Miz and Mrs

The Miz believes his chemistry with Maryse is what landed them their own show

What's the story?

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion, The Miz, finally got his own television show on the USA Network, and he believes that the chemistry he shared with Maryse on Total Divas is the reason that they got the opportunity.

In case you didn't know...

The Miz and Maryse were a part of Total Divas for the 6th and 7th seasons, moving into starring roles at a time where other longtime co-stars had left the show or WWE entirely. The return of Maryse on WWE TV coincided with her debut on Total Divas, sparking several issues with co-stars, specifically Nikki Bella. John Cena and Bella, along with the Miz and Maryse, would go on to wrestle each other in a tag match at WrestleMania 33.

TV's IT couple, however, has since moved on, and their series, Miz and Mrs. aired on July 24. The first episode garnered around 1.47 million views.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with Collider, the Miz had a chance to talk about his show and why he decided to give his own reality TV show a shot.

We did the Total Divas, and they saw that amazing chemistry between us. They saw the way we acted with one another.

The Miz went on to say that, initially, he was against the idea of doing his own reality show because of how reality stars used to be treated in Hollywood. However, the treatment of reality TV has changed globally. Miz revealed that he and Maryse were also offered a chance to work as producers as well as the stars of the show, and it was an offer they simply couldn't pass up.

I realized that nowadays, everything is a reality show. Facebook, Instagram, Twitter. And the fact that they came back three years later and said, 'Hey, we would really like you to do this show...' We said, 'Listen, this is a no-brainer.'

Lastly, Miz and Maryse don't want fans of the show to watch it as if it's another reality show. Instead, viewers should watch it as a comedy.

We want you to watch, enjoy, relax, take a load off and slip out of your reality and enter ours. It's a 30-minute comedy.

What's next?

The next episode of Miz and Mrs. titled, "Miz Takes the Cake" airs this Tuesday, July 31 on the USA Network immediately following Smackdown Live.

