The Miz breaks silence after being "eaten alive" by zombies at WrestleMania Backlash

The Miz has somehow managed to post a tweet after being devoured by a horde of zombies at last night's WWE WrestleMania Backlash event.

The Miz took on Damian Priest in a Zombie Lumberjack match at WrestleMania Backlash. The contest was initially a traditional Lumberjack match but was later changed to something that no one had imagined in their wildest dreams.

WWE legend Batista had teased that a few of his friends from the new 'Army Of The Dead' movie were going to make an appearance at WrestleMania Backlash. The 'friends' turned out to be literal zombies who acted as lumberjacks during Priest's outing with The Miz.

The zombies ate John Morrison alive during the final moments of the match as The Miz helplessly looked on with terror in his eyes. The distraction was enough for Priest to score a huge win over the A-lister. The zombies didn't spare The Miz either and he was eaten alive following the match.

The Miz has now posted a tweet addressing his condition. He posted a photoshopped image featuring a zombified version of himself and stated in the caption that he feels great. Check out the tweet below:

Guys I feel great after last nights match....Promise. pic.twitter.com/xsrijnbARX — The Miz (@mikethemiz) May 17, 2021

The Miz vs Damian Priest was heavily slammed by the WWE Universe

WWE's decison to promote "Army Of The Dead" by having a bunch of zombies eat two superstars alive on pay-per-view didn't sit well with fans. The entire presentation was met with a negative reaction on Twitter and other social media platforms.

AEW star Chris Jericho never misses an opportunity to take shots at his previous employer. He took to Twitter and bashed WWE for involving zombies at WrestleMania Backlash.

Batista was furious when a fan told him that the zombie involvement at WrestleMania Backlash was insulting. The Animal told the fan to send a tweet to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and made it clear that he wasn't responsible for what transpired at the event.

What do you make of The Miz's tweet following WrestleMania Backlash? Sound off in the comments!